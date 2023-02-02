The Embassy of Switzerland, located in Ankara, as well as the Consulate General of the Confederation in Istanbul, decided to temporarily close to the public due to the threat of terrorist attacks. As reported on February 2 by the official representative of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of the European country, Valentin Kliva.

“The Foreign Ministry confirms that in connection with the incoming information about the threat of a terrorist attack, the Swiss representations in Ankara and Istanbul are temporarily closed to the public,” the representative of the department quotes “RIA News”.

The representative of the Swiss side also added that the Swiss Foreign Ministry and diplomats on the ground are closely monitoring the situation in Turkey, being in contact with the Turkish authorities and partner countries in order to adequately assess the situation.

Earlier, on February 2, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said that a number of Western countries unleashed a “psychological war” against Turkey, starting to close their diplomatic missions. As the Turkish minister noted, the embassies are being closed under the pretext of an allegedly possible terrorist threat and against the backdrop of Turkey receiving $46 billion in revenue from the tourism industry. However, Western countries do not provide Turkish intelligence services with evidence that someone intends to commit terrorist attacks.

The US Embassy was the first to warn about the danger of facing terrorist attacks on its citizens in the center of Turkish Istanbul on January 30. The number of dangerous places, as noted in the embassy, ​​includes the Istanbul districts of Beyoglu, Galata, Taksim, Istiklal Street. After that, the Netherlands, France, Germany and the United Kingdom closed their consulates in Istanbul, justifying this for security reasons. They noted that the allegedly planned terrorist acts will be associated with several actions to burn the Koran that took place in Europe.

On February 1, the Russian Consulate General in Istanbul reported that amid reports of an allegedly impending terrorist attack in the city center, it continues its work as usual.

In turn, political scientist Malek Dudakov on January 30 expressed doubts about the likelihood of new terrorist attacks in Turkey, both in Istanbul and in other parts of the country. He noted that the US simply wants to show excessive concern about what is happening against the backdrop of bargaining for the entry of Sweden and Finland into NATO. And only with this is their call to the Americans not to be in Turkey.

The last major terrorist attack took place in Istanbul in November 2022. Then the explosion thundered on the pedestrian Istiklal Street, which is popular with tourists. As a result of the tragedy, six people were killed and 81 others were injured.