A Swiss appeals court has overturned the acquittal of Tariq Ramadan, a leading Islamic scholar, on charges of rape and coercion, the Geneva government said.

Ramadan is the grandson of Hassan al-Banna, founder of the Muslim Brotherhood in Egypt. He denies the accusations made by an unnamed Swiss woman over an alleged 2008 incident at a Geneva hotel.

The ruling issued by the Criminal Court of Appeal in Geneva, dated August 28, overturned his acquittal as of May 2023, and the court ruled that he be imprisoned for three years, of which he must serve one.

“The Criminal Appeal and Review Division found that a number of witness statements, testimonial documents, medical notes and private expert opinions were consistent with the complainant’s statements,” the Geneva government said in a statement.

Ramadan can appeal this ruling before a higher Swiss federal court.