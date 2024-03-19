Decision cannot be appealed; the return was determined due to the conviction of the former mayor of SP for misappropriation of resources in the 1990s

The Swiss Court confirmed the repatriation of R$80 million (US$16.3 million) to Brazil. The amount was blocked in accounts linked to former federal deputy Paulo Maluf.

According to the AGU (Advocacy General of the Union), the decision, taken by the Swiss Supreme Court, is final and there is no further possibility of appeal. The agency hopes that the amount will be sent to Brazil soon. Here's the complete of the note (PDF – 211 kB).

In December last year, the Swiss court ordered the return of the money, but Maluf's defense appealed the decision, which was maintained in this new decision.

The return of resources was determined due to Maluf's conviction for embezzlement of resources in the 1990s, when he was mayor of São Paulo.

According to the Court, the money was diverted abroad, and part of the amount was used to buy shares in the company that belongs to his family.

The repatriation was determined after the international cooperation procedure presented by the AGU in conjunction with the MPF (Federal Public Ministry) and the Ministry of Justice and Public Security.

In 2017, Maluf was sentenced by the STF (Supreme Federal Court) to 10 years and 6 months in prison for money laundering. He is 92 years old and is free after serving more than 1/3 of his sentence and meeting legal requirements to benefit from the Christmas pardon.

With information from Brazil Agency.