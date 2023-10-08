Home page World

From: Alina Schröder

War has broken out in Israel. In the middle of it all is a desperate couple from Switzerland who fear for their lives. It cannot leave the country.

Tel Aviv – It was supposed to be a nice trip, but it ended in an absolute nightmare: Sandra Diaz Pereira and Marc Hügli from the Swiss city of Bern are currently in Tel Aviv – and therefore in the middle of the war. On Saturday morning (October 7th), the Palestinian terrorist organization Hamas launched a major attack on Israel.

War in Israel: Couple from Switzerland reports – “Suddenly we heard a violent rocket strike”

How blick.ch reported, the couple wanted to spend a few days in the Israeli metropolis. They were woken up early on Saturday morning. “Suddenly we heard a violent rocket strike,” the 31-year-old told the Swiss newspaper. But although the sirens sounded shortly afterwards, the couple decided to start everyday life normally. According to them, the situation had calmed down for a moment, “then we decided to go jogging for a moment.”

But during this time they became aware of the danger – through an encounter with a man. “He said, ‘Let God protect us.’ “I knew straight away that something was wrong,” said Diaz Pereira. When they arrived at the accommodation, they were immediately asked to seek shelter in the building. They would then never have left the place. Impacts and explosions could be heard again and again from outside.

The Swiss probably can’t leave Israel

The young couple from Bern actually wanted to fly back on Sunday (October 8th), as they say. But it is unclear whether they can even leave the country. Some airlines have already announced that they will stop flight operations to and from Tel Aviv – including Swiss Airlines and Lufthansa. The The Foreign Office strongly advises against traveling to the country.

Israel’s Mediterranean city of Tel Aviv is under attack. Hamas launched a military attack on Israel. © Gideon Markowicz/Imago

That and the entire situation in Israel are making Diaz Pereira and Hügli very worried. “We just want to go home,” said the Bernese woman blick.ch. Contacting the Office for Foreign Affairs (EDA) failed. The Swiss newspaper, on the other hand, was successful: upon request, it was said that Swiss citizens on site had to follow the instructions of the local authorities. The Israeli military also provides information about behaviour rules. According to the EDA, return trips should be organized on your own or through a travel agency. (asc)