Swiss chocolate has been affected by the consequences of Covid-19. During the past year, the consumption of the product that characterizes this country fell to its lowest level in nearly 40 years.

In 2020, the Swiss consumed 9.9 kilograms per person (compared to 10.4 kilograms the previous year), a figure below the symbolic minimum threshold of 10 kilograms since 1982, according to the Confederation of Chocolate Producers, Chocosuis.

Chocolate production decreased by 10 percent compared to the previous year, to 180,000 tons.

Exports, which account for nearly 70 percent of Swiss chocolate makers’ sales, fell 11.5 percent to 126,000 tons.

The decline in chocolate consumption is partly due to a decrease in the number of tourists, which affected the annual statistics, said Urs Furrer, president of the Chocosoys Federation, in an interview with AFP.

Fourier explained that social gatherings became “less frequent due to social distancing, which” limited purchases “of chocolate varieties.

On Tuesday, Lint & Sprungley, one of the most popular chocolate makers in the Alpine country, released its annual results showing a 10.9 percent drop in sales in 2020.