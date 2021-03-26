Swiss bank Credit Suisse will give its analysts and consultants $ 20,000 each. Thus, the organization wants to reward employees for working with an unprecedented volume of transactions, writes CNBC.

The bank called the bonuses “one-time cash benefits.” The rest of the employees can also expect a salary increase, sources told the publication. Since the beginning of the year, Credit Suisse has advised the business on transactions totaling $ 112.5 billion. The bank now “wants to reward the efforts of employees who have helped increase the organization’s market share.

Earlier, Goldman Sachs analysts, who got a job at an American bank after the outbreak of the pandemic, complained about the “inhuman” working conditions. They have to work an average of 95 hours a week, that is, almost 14 hours every day, seven days a week. Analysts sleep five hours a day, go to bed no earlier than three in the morning.

Employees of the American restaurant chain Panda Express also reported problems at work. The company conducted training on trust, during which it forced employees to undress. The assignments were “strange and quickly escalated into psychological abuse.” For this, Panda Expres was sued.