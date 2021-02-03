Although the watch industry may say otherwise, products like the Swiss Alp Watch “Final Upgrade” are a clear sign that, in fact, the arrival of smartwatches is something that has not been too funny. It is not something new, yes, there was also a certain rejection on the part of “classic” watchmakers with the popularization of digital watches, back in the eighties. And it’s understandable, of course, and responses like H. Moser’s are, to say the least, eye-catching … and in this case, funny.

At first glance, the images of the Swiss Alp Watch, of which a first version was already presented in 2017, look like those of an Apple Watch, only, obviously, it is not. The manufacturer has claimed (and actually succeeded) perfectly reproduce the visual appearance of the Apple watch, although both its interior and its operation, in reality, have absolutely nothing to do with the smartwatch of the Cupertino. This is the description of it that we can read in his web page:

«The final edition of H. Moser & Cie .’s paradoxical, satirical and whimsical Swiss Alp Watch, a watch that mimics the look of a ‘smartwatch’ with the tried and tested ingenuity of a traditional mechanical watch movement.»The smart watch quotation mark is not quite clear how to interpret it, but I tend to think it’s a bit sarcastic, which would fit the personality of this Swiss Alp Watch Final Edition.

As indicated before, its initial appearance passes, almost completely, by that of the Apple Watch, as you can see in this image:

However, the window open to its interior that we find in the back, shows us an interior in the purest style of the watchmaking tradition of the Alpine country:

We are talking, yes, of a whim within the reach of few, both for its price, around 25,600 euros, as per the units to be produced, only 50. And, of course, no notifications, modifiable dials, control of the same from the iPhone … the Swiss Alp Watch is, in case it had not been clear, a watch “of the whole life”, in which the replica The appearance of the Apple Watch is a mockery (elegant, yes) of smartwatches, of the need to update them, to charge them, and so on. It is, in short, a vindication of the “usual” watch.

For the manufacture of the Swiss Alp Watch, H. Moser has not skimped on materials, and the main proof of this is that the background of your sphere has been created with Vantablack, and is accompanied by a crocodile leather strap. All this in a watch that will not remind you every five minutes that it is on your wrist with notifications. Something that for some will be an inconvenience, but for others its main advantage.