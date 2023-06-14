Home page World

From: Robin Dittrich

Split

The body of a 31-year-old man was found in Jestetten. The discovery site is on the German side of the Rhine in Baden-Württemberg.

Freiburg/Jestetten – The body of a 31-year-old man was found near Freiburg on Friday, June 9, 2023. The man from Switzerland was lying with head injuries on the banks of the Rhine on the German side in Jestetten, Baden-Württemberg.

31-year-old Swiss man found dead in Baden-Württemberg

As the Freiburg police reported, the cause of death was found to be blunt force to the head after a short time. The police are therefore assuming a homicide, as they announced together with the public prosecutor on Monday, June 12, in Waldshut.

The body of a 31-year-old Swiss man was found in Baden-Württemberg – the police are investigating. © Silas Stein/dpa (symbol image)

Jestetten, where the man’s body was found on the banks of the Rhine, is a German municipality and village in the district of Waldshut, in Baden-Württemberg. The Rhine separates the federal state of Baden-Württemberg from Switzerland. Most recently, the Swiss man who was probably killed is said to have lived in the canton of St. Gallen. According to the Freiburg police, the man probably wanted to spend the night on the banks of the Rhine. The body was found about 400 meters downstream after the Rheinau customs bridge. At the beginning of the year, Julia’s missing person in Baden-Württemberg caused a stir.

Police are asking for information after the body was found in Jestetten

The criminal police at the police headquarters in Freiburg set up a special commission to investigate the death of the 31-year-old Swiss. There have already been several tips from the public. However, we are still looking for witnesses who made suspicious observations around the presumed time of the crime or who can provide other information. The police keep trying to clear up so-called cold cases.

The possible crime period in Baden-Württemberg is between the evening hours of June 8, 2023 and the morning of June 9. Several injuries to the head and face were found on the body of the 31-year-old Swiss. The background to the crime is not yet known and is part of the ongoing investigation. To this end, the investigators from Baden-Württemberg are working closely with the Swiss investigative authorities by way of legal assistance proceedings.

The telephone number 07741/8316-222 can be reached around the clock.