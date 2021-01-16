I.In the battle for the CDU chairmanship, there is a runoff election at the digital party congress between the former Union parliamentary group leader Friedrich Merz and NRW Prime Minister Armin Laschet. In the first ballot on Saturday, none of the three candidates got the required absolute majority – the foreign politician Norbert Röttgen took third place and is therefore out of the running.

Previously, on Saturday morning, Armin Laschet made a quick move as the first of the three candidates to the lectern to speak to the 1000 delegates who are sitting at their home computers in the deserted hall. It’s a strange situation. For Laschet, for the delegates, for the presidium. Laschet tries to join forces digitally: “Right now it would be important that we all see each other personally.” The outgoing chairwoman Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer would have been thanked for minutes, the North Rhine-Westphalian Prime Minister is certain.

It is the leitmotif of the speech: Laschet the reconciler and the moderator, the trustworthy candidate who knows how to bring people together, who balance interests and, unlike his competitors, has government experience and also thinks in international categories.

The North Rhine-Westphalian Prime Minister quickly made an arc from Corona to the Capitol in Washington. With a view to President Donald Trump, who for years instilled poison into the American soul, but also to the incident on the stairs of the Reichstag building, Laschet evokes the importance of unity and trust. “We will not let our country be destroyed by right-wing terrorists and intellectual arsonists,” he says, recalling the murdered Kassel district president Walter Lübcke. Laschet urgently warns of a further split in society. “We have to speak plain text, but not polarize.”

Laschet urges that the CDU remain a party of the center. You always have to look for compromises, said Laschet. “We will only win if we remain strong in the middle of society,” says the North Rhine-Westphalian Prime Minister. To do this, he and his team partner, Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn, stand for.

Some “of our opponents” speak disrespectfully of “keep going”, says Laschet, leaving it open whether he is primarily referring to his internal party opponents. The “business as usual” that Germany needs is “the continuity of success,” said Laschet. To continue to be successful does not mean to carry on as before. “We will have a lot of different things and we will have to do a lot of things new after the pandemic.” It is now the moment to talk. “There are many people who especially like Angela Merkel and only after that the CDU.”







The reputation of the Chancellor among the people in Germany and internationally can be summed up in one word: trust. “We now need this trust as a party.” It must now be worked out. “Pithy words, not even nice words” were not enough for this, says the North Rhine-Westphalian Prime Minister and thus set a first clear swipe at both Friedrich Merz and Norbert Röttgen.

Laschet becomes even clearer at the end of his application speech when he says, referring to Friedrich Merz, whom he obviously sees as his main opponent, that the CDU does not need a “CEO” but the leader of a team. Laschet then draws a bow at the beginning. It’s about trust, and you can rely on him. “Maybe I am not the man of the perfect production, but I am Armin Laschet. That’s something you can rely on.”