Hamburg (dpa)

For the first time in his international career, Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo has failed to score any goal in a major tournament, after being eliminated from the European Nations Championship “Euro 2024” with his country.

The Portuguese team bid farewell to the tournament in the quarter-finals after losing 3-5 on penalties to the French team.

Ronaldo scored his own penalty, as he did against Slovenia in the round of 16, but these goals are not included in the official statistics.

Ronaldo played a key role in the five matches played by the Portuguese national team in the tournament currently being held in Germany, and he was able to create one goal scored by Bruno Fernandes against the Turkish national team. In the match against Slovenia, Ronaldo cried after missing a penalty kick in extra time.

Ronaldo participated in six editions of the European Nations Championship, and also participated in five editions of the World Cup, and in all of these tournaments Ronaldo managed to score at least one goal.

Ronaldo was aiming to become the first player to score in six editions of the European Championship, as well as being the oldest player to score in the history of the tournament.

Currently, Croatian Luka Modric is the oldest player to score in the history of the European Championships at the age of 38 years and 289 days, when he scored in the match that ended in a 1-1 draw with the Italian national team.

At 39, there are doubts about whether Ronaldo will play in another major tournament with Portugal, and this may be the last tournament for veteran defender Pepe, who cried after the match and was comforted by Ronaldo.

Pepe became the oldest player to play at the Euros at the age of 41 years and 113 days when he played in Portugal’s opening Group F match against the Czech Republic.