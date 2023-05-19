Friday, May 19, 2023, 12:05 p.m.



The Malas Compañías Teatro group brings to Cieza tonight “the hottest comedy of the year.” José Antonio Navas directs this hilarious comedy written by Ignacio Nacho and performed by a cast that includes actor Pedro Antonio López from Ciez in the leading role of Carlos. The story, full of visual and verbal ‘gags’ that will make you laugh more than once, tells the story of a married couple, that of Carlos and Marta themselves, after 15 years of marriage.

‘The exchange’

When

Today at 20:00.

Where

Capitol Theater, Cieza

How much

Tickets: 7 and 10 euros.

To celebrate the anniversary they have had an idea: they want to try a couples exchange to “by the way, oxygenate the relationship.” What at first glance seemed like an exciting and fun evening will soon turn into a real nightmare, especially for the main husband. While situations are happening that cause attraction, surprise and hilarity and with which you will surely see yourself reflected.