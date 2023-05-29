Six months before the national legislation, the Socialist Party The president of the government, Pedro Sánchez, suffered a severe setback in the municipal and regional elections on Sunday in Spain, according to the first official results and media projections.

The Popular Party (PP, right), led by Alberto Núñez Feijóowhich had made this selection a plebiscite on Sánchez, achieved one of its main objectives and became the party with the most votes in the municipal elections.

With almost 99 percent of the ballots counted, the PP obtained 6.9 million votes (31.53) compared to 6.2 million (28.14) for Pedro Sánchez’s socialists. In addition, the PP had almost assured the conquest of the governments of several regions hitherto led by the Socialists, such as Valenciathe fourth region of the country by population, according to public television TVE.

“We are in a tide of the right in Spain,” Miguel Ángel Revilla, the regional president of Cantabria, admitted at a press conference, where the right would also have prevailed, according to various media.

“It is not what we expected after these weeks of electoral campaign and obviously we also have to reflect on the coming months,” admitted the spokeswoman for the Socialist Party, Pilar Alegría.

Painful defeats for the socialists

In another painful defeat, the Socialists would lose the mayor of Seville, the largest city in Andalusia (south) and one of its strongholds, for the benefit of the PP, according to TVE.

The socialists also failed in their attempt to recover the city hall of Barcelonathe great metropolis of Catalonia, which it occupied from 1979 to 2011. On this day without major incidents, the Spaniards were summoned to renovate all the municipalities in the country and twelve of the seventeen autonomous communities (regions).

Under the rain in various areas of the country, participation in the municipal elections was finally 63.89 percent, lower than that of the past 2019 elections (65.19).

Although the name of Pedro Sánchez was not on any ballot, nor that of Alberto Núñez Feijóo, what was at stake was very important for the future of both politicians.

Both were so involved in the campaign that they gave it a national and first-round look before the legislatures at the end of the year, on a date yet to be decided. These elections show that “the desire for change and that alternative (of the PP) is absolutely unstoppable” for the legislatures, the PP spokeswoman, Cuca Gamarra, congratulated herself at a press conference.

The right achieved its objectives and the left of Podemos suffers

President of the government since 2018, Sánchez came to this electoral test with disadvantages: the wear and tear of power, as well as high inflation -although lower than in most European countries- and the resulting drop in purchasing power.

In addition, the image of the government suffered from the repeated confrontations between the coalition partners: the socialists and the radical left of Can. According to the partial results, Podemos would have also suffered a net setback.

Sánchez campaigned puffing out his government’s balance sheet, especially boasting of good economic data.

The socialist leader had more to lose this Sunday, since of the twelve regions that renewed their parliament, and therefore their government, the socialists governed in ten, either directly or as part of a coalition.

The PP controlled the other two, including the one in Madrid, where the president of the region, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, from the hard wing of the party, was advancing to win an absolute majority in the regional parliament.

If the objective of the president of the leftist government this Sunday was to resist, Núñez Feijóo’s objective was double: to obtain the greatest number of votes at the national level in the municipal elections and to wrest from the Socialists the greatest number of regions possible, to demonstrate, as he assures , that the country no longer wants the socialist leader.

Alberto Núñez Feijóo, leader of the conservative Popular Party (PP), was the great winner of the elections, although his name was not on the ballots.

The problem for the leader of the right is that he probably needs the extreme right of Vox, third force in the national Parliament, to form a government in some regions. Even at the national level in the generals, scheduled for the end of the year.

Madrid, AFP