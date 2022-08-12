The time is getting nearer when the approximately 140 pigs and wild boars guests in the “Sfattoria degli last” will be killed with the electro-shock, the sanctuary near Rome that deals with saving animals that are mistreated or recovered in urban areas. Tar del Lazio has in fact rejected the appeal presented by the association against the decision of the ASL 1 of Rome which a few days ago notified him of a killing order because the animals are in the red zone. “But – explain from Sfattoria – all our animals are all controlled, microchipped, absolutely healthy and registered in the national database as Pet. They cannot be killed ».

«The rights of animals – says a note from La Sfattoria – are protected by our Constitution but not by the judge. This is an incredible episode of evil justice. The Lazio TAR (decree number 5347 of 12/08 2022 – pres. Arzillo) in fact condemns to death, without any reason, about 140 heads of suidae collected, cared for and kept in custody, as well as absolutely healthy and harmless, by a group of 200 volunteers at a facility duly registered in the National Database of the Ministry of Health. Ms. Paola Samaritani – who represents the Sfattoria – appeals to civil consciences to prevent a real extermination. Today the last attempt will be made to overcome the incredible decision of the administrative judge and save the lives of the poor ‘beasts’, invoking the intervention of the Council of State. However, it is also necessary that ‘healthy’ politics intervene immediately to avert an irreparable havoc ».

Animal welfare associations: we distrust the ASL 1 of Rome, do not proceed

“Without even going into the merits, the Lazio TAR rejected the request for suspension of the owners of the Sfattoria of the last, who on Monday were notified of a provision by ASL Roma1 which orders the slaughter of pigs and wild boars, hosted in the structure of via Arcore in Rome: in all about 140 animals ». The associations Enpa, Leidaa, Lndc and Oipa write it in a joint note adding: “The single judge did not consider the reasons advanced by the owners and animal welfare associations intervened ad adiuvandum (Enpa, Leal, Leidaa, Lndc and Oipa), but he rejected the application, not recognizing, at the state of the proceedings, a ‘case of exceptional gravity and urgency, such as not to allow even the prior notification of the appeal and the request for provisional precautionary measures by presidential decree’. In short, there would be no conditions for urgency. At this point the applicants will transform the application into an ordinary appeal with a request for suspension. The time for discussion should in any case be short ».

«The reason given to reject the request – comment the associations – is nothing short of surprising: is there no urgency when the life of 140 animals is at stake? The urgency is there and there are reasons to cancel the provision that provides for the culling. Only these reasons must be examined: this is what we will ask for in the new appeal. In the meantime, that is, until the merits are discussed, we distrust ASL Roma 1 from proceeding with the killing ».