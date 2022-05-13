Swine fever, the biologist Catullus: “Boar of wild boars in Italy but there could be more”

From 2019 to 2021 there was a real one boom of circulation of wild boars in Italy: it has gone from 1 million to 2.3 million, therefore one wild boar for every four inhabitants. In reality, Gianluca Catullospecies and habitat manager of the environmental association Wwfexplains toAGI that “today we have absolutely no reliable numbers” to verify the effective circulation of this mammal.

Ispra has been monitoring for some time on a national scale and in a few weeks we will be able to have true numbers on the Italian population of wolf although, as revealed by Catullus: “In the case of the boarhowever, we are far, far behind, there are estimates that make only the hunters“. Only one fact is certain: the wild boar population is extensive and is constantly growing.

The wild boar is an animal reintroduced into nature mainly by mold activity hunting. What does it mean? She explains it Catullus toAGI: “It means that all the releases that have been made up to a few years ago have been done by hunters. And here, on the other hand, there is a whole controversy about the type of boar that it was put back into circulation, that it was that of Eastern Europe, one of the most prolific species, what made the population grow in a more rapid and consistent way “.

Swine plague, Catullus: “Clean up Rome immediately: bins and garbage make the environment livable for wild boars”

The boar it is slowly transforming itself into an out of control species and in the face of the whirlwind development of this mammala question arises: how to reduce the wild boar population given the increase in cases of swine fever? Catullus lunges on the territory in which the animal has been inserted: “Theenvironment has become more favorable to these species. For example, the question of bins in outlying or suburban areas where garbage may not be collected for some time it somehow means drug a little bit of the environment “.

“Paradoxically it should get worse the conditions of the environment to discourage the boar, keeping it as clean as possible. The thing that a Rome the bins are not emptied is quite paradoxical if not surreal “he added to theAGI Catullus. In any case, the search for a compromise is necessary to contain the population of wild boars and stem the spread of cases of swine fever in Italy.

Read also:

Draghi-Mattarella, tension on the date of the vote. The premier wants to “escape” …

Draghi in the US earthquake the left. Letta chases Conte, divided Pd. AND…

Ukraine, Russia but not only. All the planet armed and fierce

Collot: Attacked by Ukrainian Nazis. Attempted sexual assault on girl

Russia-Ukraine war: why Putin is betting on the neo-Nazi group Wagner

Exclusive / Tim: all the dossiers on Labriola’s table

“We want the One O One”: a petition addressed to Sanpellegrino

Colombo: “I, immigrants, P2 and Mani Pulite”. The Business podcast. VIDEO

Poste Italiane, quarter on the rise: net profit of € 495 million

Banca Ifis, net profit + 74% (€ 35 million in the 1st quarter of 2022)

ITA Airways launches True Italian Experience for tourism development