Swine flu strikesWHO alert for a case of human virus in the Netherlands. “On 2 September, the Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sports of the Netherlands notified the World Health Organization of a laboratory-confirmed human case of infection with influenza virus A(H1N1), variant (v) of of swine origin, in the province of North Brabant, the Netherlands”, communicates the WHO, explaining that this is the “first human infection caused by the influenza A(H1N1)v virus reported in the Netherlands in 2023”.

“Previously – recalls the Geneva agency – sporadic human cases of influenza A(H1N1)v have been reported throughout the world, including in the Netherlands. According to the International Health Regulations IHR of 2005, a human infection caused by a new influenza A virus subtype is an event that has a potentially high impact on public health and therefore “must be notified to WHO”. The Dutch case “was detected as part of routine respiratory disease surveillance. Based on the available information, there are no clear indications on the source of the infection and no direct contact with pigs has been reported.”

“As of September 7 – specifies the United Nations health agency – there were no symptomatic contacts of this case and no further findings were reported during routine surveillance. All 5 close contacts” of the patient with confirmed swine virus “they were followed for 10 days, the maximum incubation period, and none – the WHO points out – developed symptoms”. Therefore, the organization reassures, “there has been no evidence of person-to-person transmission and the case is considered a sporadic human case of influenza A(H1N1)v. The probability of community spread among humans, and/or international spread of the disease through humans – concludes the WHO – is considered low”.