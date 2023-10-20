Swine Fever | The wild boar that swam to Åland did not have swine fever

African swine fever was detected in Sweden for the first time in September. The Food Agency has warned that the risk of spreading to Finland has increased due to infections in neighboring countries.

Åland the dead wild boar that washed ashore did not have African swine fever. The negative result was confirmed at the Food Agency’s laboratory on Friday afternoon.

African swine fever is a severe hemorrhagic fever disease of pigs, wild boars and mini pigs caused by the ASF virus. It has never been found in Finland.

African swine fever was detected in Sweden in September for the first time. Swine fever has previously also been observed in Estonia and Russia. The Food Agency has warned that the risk of spreading to Finland has increased due to infections in neighboring countries.

Åland the authorities took organ samples from the dead pig on Thursday, says a special expert Leena Oivanen From the Food Agency.

According to the Åland authorities, the body has been buried.

Typically, organ samples are taken from the spleen and kidneys. The cause of death cannot be determined based on the samples. Now, however, African swine fever, swine fever and Aujeszky’s disease have been ruled out for that pig.

According to Oivanen, the Food Agency examines samples from a few dozen dead wild boars every year. So far in 2023, the Food Agency has examined a total of 20 wild boars, half of which have died in crashes and the rest in other ways.

Unit manager Shirpa Kivirusu The Food Agency emphasizes that it is important to examine all samples.

“All cases must be investigated so that we can also find out the possible first case of African swine fever in Finland,” says Kiviruusu.

Åland according to the authorities, wild boars are not normally found in the province. According to the official estimate, the pig has probably swum to Åland from Sweden.

The wild boar is a very skilled swimmer, says a specialist researcher Mervi Kunnasranta beach From the Natural Resources Center.

“If it’s not a barn escaper, the pig has arrived in Åland by swimming,” says Kunnasranta.

It is not unusual for a wild boar to cross a large area of ​​water.

“The first wild boar sightings in Finland in the 1950s were pigs that had swum to Finland from Estonia,” says Kunnasranta.

The dead pig was found on Möckelö Hamnskärsvägen in South Åland.

Kunnasranta points out that, based on the location of the discovery, it cannot yet be said for sure that the pig swam to Åland from Sweden. The route would be easier for the pig from the direction of Finland, as it is typical for wild boars to take advantage of the archipelago when crossing.

“Logically, the pig would have come from Finland, but if it has drowned on the Swedish side, the winds could have brought it from far away.”

Food Agency requests to send samples of hunted wild boars and to report wild boars found dead and involved in traffic accidents.

If African swine fever spreads to Finland, according to the Food Agency, it would cause large financial losses to pig farms and the entire meat industry.