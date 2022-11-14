Genoa – Wild boar hunting in Genoa is still at a standstill. Blame the too restrictive rules, denounce the hunters who point out how at present it is not possible to proceed with the depopulation due to rules that are inapplicable.

The last voice of protest, in chronological order, is that of the president of the Genoa 1 Western Hunting Area, Enrico Talassano: “The wild boar hunters operating within the GE 1 ATC, although it is not their job , have made themselves available to collaborate from the first minute allowing, with their constant and continuous monitoring, the reopening of almost all activities related to the outdoors, agriculture and attendance of our territories. Today, almost 11 months after the beginning of the epidemic, we are asked to proceed with the depopulation of wild boars without providing practical biosafety requirements and allow you to carry out this activity correctly and safely. Hunters do not feel protected in the event of infractions and disagree with the squandering of the community’s money”.

Under accusation are the legislation which provides that every wild boar killed in the restricted area is analyzed and taken, even if negative for swine fever, taken to the incinerator “at a cost to the community of around 500 euros – Talassano points out -. Apart from the considerable waste of public money, what actually prevents the start of the hunting activity appears to be the legislation that regulates the stages of transporting the animal from the place of slaughter to the structures owned by the teams where the company in charge of disposal should proceed with the withdrawal. These regulations provide that in the woods, the remains of wild boars must be transported in bags or plastic containers kept intact: in our territories this is not reasonably possible. The hunters’ suggestion to place the killed wild boars in sacks as soon as they arrive at a point where the collection can be managed has remained unheeded”.

Not only that, the Genoese hunters denounce: the killed wild boars must be loaded onto the hunters’ cars, which once identified, can no longer leave the restricted areaeven at the end of the transport and after having disinfected the vehicle inside and outside the passenger compartment.

“From many quarters the hunters have been accused of not proceeding with the killing of the wild boar as they would then not be able to dispose of the remains -. the president of the Genoa 1 Ponente Territorial Area of ​​Hunting specifies again -: this statement is totally without foundation. Hunters don’t understand why a downed animal that is healthy should necessarily be incinerated. Furthermore, to exercise our passion, hunters pay taxes to the State and the Regions but this year we are asked not to pursue hunting but to carry out a

depopulation by respecting rules that are in part not objectively applicable”.