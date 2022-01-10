Genoa – “The cases of swine fever represent serious economic damage for all Ligurian companies operating in the animal husbandry sector. disproportionate number of wild boars it has been a problem in the area for some time, as confirmed by the number of signatures that our petition to change the law has collected in recent months. Now we have another confirmation: the surplus always creates new emergencies, favors epidemics, leads to new restrictions for breeders and companies from the supply chain “.

Aldo Alberto, president of Cia Liguria writes in a note. “With the blockade of hunting for these cases of swine fever – recalls Alberto -, we will have further problems in the area. The data is clear: the felling garments this season were 23,200, those killed as of December 31, 2021 are 13,500. Now the situation will worsen further. One more reason to speed up the actions to modify the regional law that we have requested – he concludes – and to start a concrete plan of contrast by reducing the number of wild boars in circulation “.