Swine Fever | Swine fever can spread quickly – the Food Agency advises to avoid hunting trips to central Sweden

African swine fever was detected at the beginning of September in Sweden near the municipality of Fagersta. No infections have been detected in Finland so far.

12.9. 15:44 | Updated 7:47 am

Food Agency urges Finns to avoid hunting trips to central Sweden for the time being, the agency informs. African swine fever (ASF) has been detected in wild pigs in the area.

African swine fever is a viral disease of pigs and wild boars. It spreads very easily through the meat of infected pigs and goods contaminated with their secretions, such as hunting equipment.

African swine fever was detected at the beginning of September in a dead wild boar near the municipality of Fagersta in central Sweden, about 150 kilometers from Stockholm. Since then, more infected wild boars have been found in the region.

The Food Agency recommends that hunted wild boar meat from other parts of central Sweden should not be brought to Finland.

In the Fagersta region, an infection zone has been established at the place where the disease was discovered, from which it is forbidden, for example, to move wild boars or products processed from them elsewhere. At the moment, in addition to hunting, all other movement and stay in the terrain are prohibited in the zone.

The Food Agency emphasizes that wild boar meat from the infected zone in the Fagersta region may not be brought into Finland, even for personal use. Finns who have been hunting in the direction of Fagersta or otherwise moving in the terrain are advised, among other things, to clean all their equipment carefully.

African swine fever can spread quickly to new areas and outside the official restricted areas. According to the Food Agency, ASF infections have never been detected in Finland before, but the risk of infections spreading to Finland has increased due to infections detected in neighboring countries.

If the viral disease spreads to Finland, according to the Food Agency’s announcement, it would cause large financial losses to pig farms and the meat industry, for example due to the destruction of animals, the renovation of farms, and the stoppage of international trade.

Correction September 13, 2023 at 7:45 a.m.: Corrected the map and part of the text to the place name Fagersta.