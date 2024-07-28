Swine fever out of control

The swine fever situation in Italy is worsening. A visit to Lombardy and Emilia-Romagna by a group of European experts from the so-called EU-VET (Veterinary Emergency Team) of the European Commission took place in early July. A few days ago, the experts, as Il Fatto Alimentare writes, coming from Germany, Lithuania and the Czech Republic, presented their report during a meeting between the Commission and Member States.

The picture of the situation painted by the experts is truly worrying: for a couple of years now the disease has continued to spread in northern Italy in an increasingly dangerous way; prevention and control measures are not applied in a coordinated way; there is no adequate surveillance that allows for precise indications on the evolution of the disease in the affected territories (an essential prerequisite for scientifically planning control measures and verifying their effectiveness); Italian experts are not involved in decisions; there is no real strategy other than a simple intensification of hunting and culling. And we could continue with the criticisms: just read the document, which has the merit of being clear and concise.