Swine fever: new ordinance signed for “drastic, but necessary” restrictions in Lombardy, Piedmont and Emilia-Romagna

The extraordinary commissioner, John Filippini, signed a new ordinance on the African swine fever (PSA). This will kick off a series of stringent measures prevention and raising biosecurity levels, valid for Lombardy, Piedmont and Emilia-Romagna. Filippini himself defines them as “drastic but necessary actions“.

The Lombardy Councillor for Agriculture, Food Sovereignty and Forestry, Alessandro Beduschicommented on the new provision during a webinar organized by Confagricoltura Mantova. He said: “Pavia and Lodi have already suffered a important depopulation treatment which will certainly have serious repercussions on companies, taking away jobs from them and the supply chain. Farms must become real fortresses, we cannot afford to make mistakes”.

“Swine Fever”, concluded Beduschi, “has caused a situation that puts at risk 30 billion income For failure to export. The consequences are also serious for Lombardy, which with half of the Italian pig herd feeds the main national supply chains of quality cured meats. It is nice to know that Commissioner Filippini is also intervening with some Useful notes to better address the situation. We appreciate their pragmatism, convinced that there is a need for fewer rules but more rigid and centralized”.