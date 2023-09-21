The problem of swine fever in Lombardy is becoming increasingly serious. At the moment, around 33 thousand pigs have been killed by the health authorities in eight intensive farms affected by the infection, all in the province of Pavia, but the count is destined to increase. And in recent days the epidemic has also approached the production areas of Brescia. Furthermore, according to experts, there is a very high risk of new outbreaks in other regions in the coming months.

Consequently, checks by the police in the most affected areas are intensified to try to contain the infections. It is important to specify that this disease exclusively affects pigs and the virus is not capable of making the leap between species, therefore it cannot infect humans. Eighteen months after its first appearance between Liguria and Piedmont, the African Swine Fever virus has hit intensive farms in Lombardy, creating a state of emergency in the region and throughout the national pig sector, with the risk of damage and losses amounting to millions of Euro.

To date, there are 172 municipalities in the Pavia area where the movement of pigs, both incoming and outgoing, is prohibited. An epidemic that has already been announced for some time. Yet the way in which the mass cullings by the veterinary authorities of Pavia were carried out in some cases in recent days is controversial. The complaint comes from the associationessereanimali, which filmed and distributed the bloody images of the slaughter, raising serious concern about the treatment reserved for pigs. The association speaks of hundreds of leaders killed in “gas chambers”, amidst atrocious suffering. In particular,essereanimali defined the methods of suppression as inadequate, speaking of procedures that were too slow, and violations of biosafety rules.

Corriere della Sera contacted the Health Protection Agency (Ats) of Pavia, according to which “the animals involved are stunned and killed in compliance with Regulation 1099/2009 – which came into force in 2013 – through the use of mixtures gaseous, proven effective and approved by the European Food Safety Authority”. The Pavia ATS also replied that “the personnel responsible for culling adopt all the necessary measures to avoid and minimize pain, anxiety and suffering of the animals, taking into account the best practices in the sector and the methods that the regulation allows” .

The blitz

Furthermore, yesterday, the Police and the Health Authority raided the Cuori Liberi Refuge in Sairano, in the province of Pavia, to slaughter all the pigs, those infected with swine fever and those still healthy. For several days the activists had been monitoring the structure to avoid the slaughter of a dozen pigs ordered by Ats Pavia. About ten police vans arrived on site, with riot control crews. During one charge three animal rights activists were slightly injured. The associations asked the authorities not to implement the slaughter order before the outcome of the Lombardy Regional Administrative Court hearing set to decide on the appeal against the killing of the pigs.

“These events highlight the urgent need for an effective and ethical political response to the ASF emergency in Italy. As the virus continues to spread and the pig industry is in danger, it is essential to find a balance between the protection of public health, animal welfare and the sustainability of the industry. Efforts to contain the disease must be accompanied by compassionate and respectful measures towards animals and by the principles of social justice”, underline the associations.