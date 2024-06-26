Genoa – Green light for private domestic consumption of wild boar heads killed in depopulation actions, carried out in restriction zone II for the ASF in the Ligurian municipalities. This was established by a decree of the general director of the Health and Social Services Area of ​​the Liguria Region.

“As usual, the necessary condition remains that the garment has tested negative for PSA and Trichinella tests – explained the interim president of the Liguria Region Alessandro Piana – and that all the indications of the biosafety plans approved by the territorially competent ASL have been scrupulously followed, in accordance with the provisions of the legislation. The meat of the aforementioned animals must be intended exclusively for self-consumption within the same restriction zone where they were shot down.”

Restricted zone II for PSA is extended from Vado Ligure to Sestri Levante on the coast, from Roccavignale to Sesta Godano in the hinterland.

“In the event of a positive head of wild boar being found, the entire batch of culled animals present in the identified structure must be destroyed and the safety measures must be carried out. This measure also encourages checks, respects hunting ethics and represents a saving for the administration” concluded President Piana.