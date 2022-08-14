The killing of animals in the Sfattoria was suspended until 18 August and not until 14 September. This was stated by the press office of Administrative Justice, correcting the news circulated yesterday. The TAR of Lazio with yesterday’s decree postponed the decision, underlines the note, “pending the formalities of the investigation” suspending the slaughter “until August 18”.

Unlike what happened with the first instance, rejected without any motivation by the single judge, the President recognized the need to investigate. In particular, according to the TAR, “it is necessary to obtain clarifications, burdening both parties, recurrent and resistant, regarding the actual existence of the risk of spreading the epidemic in the structure managed by the appellant, where the contested items are confined, sterilized the males; the parties will carry out this task within the aforementioned term of three working days from the communication of this decree “. In the meantime, “the early suspension of the contested deed is ordered, given that the periculum in mora is of” extreme “gravity and” urgency “.

Rome, in the Sfattoria degli Ultimi: “You arrive from all over Italy to save animals”

The parties have until August 18 to bring documentation to support their arguments. Subsequently, at the request of the ASL, a new single decree could be issued which confirms or revokes the present. The first Council Chamber useful for the collegial discussion of the precautionary application is set for next September 14th.

“The risk of culling is not averted”, comment the associations that took part in the proceedings before the Lazio TAR, “but we are sure that a solution can be found and the suspension of the culling, to allow for an in-depth analysis by the TAR, is the first light at the end of the tunnel ».

