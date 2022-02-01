The two wild boars found on the beach of Albissola and Sassello are not affected by swine fever. The verdict came a few minutes ago at the conclusion of the analysis

Savona – The results of the tests carried out on the two carcasses of wild boars found Sunday on the beach of Albissola Mare and in the woods of Sassello. The two ungulates died for natural causes and not for the consequences of swine fever. After two days of anxiety, the Savona area can breathe a sigh of relief, even if the attention to the phenomenon remains high