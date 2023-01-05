Swine fever: 11 new cases in Piedmont and Liguria. In total there are 234

The zooprophylactic institute of Piedmont, Liguria and Valle D’Aosta has reported another 11 new cases of swine fever. The data was updated on January 3, 2023.

According to what was reported by the institute, quoted by the information site I read, currently there are a total of 234 positives. In Piedmont there are 155 cases ascertained since the beginning of the emergency. In Liguria, on the other hand, there are a total of 79 positive cases.