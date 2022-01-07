SWINDON

Let’s get to know Manchester City’s rival a little. The locals currently play in the fourth division of English football and are located in fifth position. His fight is to fight for promotion to the third category. It will not be the first duel between them. They have faced each other in previous years in the FA CUP and also in the second division of English football in the 90s, with a City that was nothing like today. This second category is the greatest milestone of the modest English club.

As to follow: T. Simpson. The young English striker is the sensation of the team. He has 10 goals so far in the championship and today he wants to make himself known by trying to score a goal against City.