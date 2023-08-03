Scammers stole 10.6 million rubles from an 88-year-old pensioner from Orekhov-Zuev near Moscow, promising benefits for the status of a war child, reports SHOT.

Fraudsters deceived the Russian woman according to the standard scheme, saying that her son-in-law knocked down a child on the street and now they both need complex operations for which they need to pay a million rubles.

When one of the scammers came to the pensioner for money, he offered her to return part of the money on the application for the status of a child of war. While the woman was writing a statement, the swindler found out where the money was. Seeing that there was a large amount of money in the apartment, the attacker took all the cash and hurriedly left the victim.

In the evening of the same day, the daughter came to the pensioner, and, having learned about the incident, she turned to the police. A criminal case has been initiated under article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Fraud on an especially large scale”).

Earlier, a pensioner sold an apartment in Moscow and gave almost eight million rubles to scammers.