The Ministry of Internal Affairs detained 3 Perm residents for embezzling money on behalf of the editor-in-chief of RT Simonyan, allegedly at the SVO

The police detained three residents of Perm on suspicion of fraud, who introduced themselves to the Russians as the editor-in-chief of the RT television channel Margarita Simonyan and collected money allegedly to help the Russian military in the zone of a special military operation (SVO). This was reported to Lente.ru by the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, Irina Volk.

The theft was committed through several channels in the messenger.