That “there is no money” and that “the political class has to pay for the adjustment” are two phrases that Javier Milei has repeated tirelessly and that short-circuit when it is known that his government has spent millions or has not been justified. For the third time since the far-right president took office, a scandal has erupted in Argentina regarding the salaries of national legislators. The Senate ordered an increase that would take the stipends to about nine million gross pesos per month (about 9,300 dollars, at the official exchange rate). The figure is equivalent to 33 times the minimum wage, currently set at 268,056 pesos. The decision sparked strong social rejection and Milei accused the members of the body headed by his vice president, Victoria Villarruel, with whom he has a tense relationship, of being “swindlers” and of having perpetrated “a betrayal of the Argentine people.” Finally, the senators announced that they would renounce the increase.

The failed increase had been approved on Monday. The two chambers of Congress, the House of Representatives and the Senate, agreed with state unions to improve the salaries of parliamentary workers by 6.6%. Unlike the lower house, the Senate has a “law of hook” in force that replicates in the pockets of its members the increases received by legislative staff.

On Monday night, Milei lashed out against the measure on her social networks. “I express my utmost repudiation of the shameful salary increase that has just occurred in the Senate. Recently, they had increased their salary to seven million pesos but it seems that it is not enough: today they increased their salary to nine million,” she said. She mentioned “the economic catastrophe” that the country is suffering —she attributed it to the previous Government— and stated that, in the current context, the increase “is more than a mockery, it is a betrayal of the working people. Once again, the political caste refuses to give up its privileges while the people suffer the consequences.” She also repudiated “each of the firms that led to this waste in favor of the politicians and against the Argentines.” This Tuesday she added another consideration about the senators: “They are scammers.”

Javier Milei’s words resonated in the context of his silent dispute with Villarruel. The differences between the two, regarding various issues, are public and the vice president has been absent from the last official events that they were going to share; she was not even present at the meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers on Tuesday.

“Whether or not Dr. Villarruel could have spoken with the 72 senators with whom she lives every day of her life is an issue that should be asked of her,” said the president’s spokesman, Manuel Adorni, in a press conference. Although he insisted that the head of the Senate is not a legislator, and therefore does not receive the raise, the official said: “Why this scandal could not be stopped or prevented from happening is the responsibility of the Legislative Branch.”

Villarruel first tried to disassociate himself from the conflict. “It is up to the senators to disassociate themselves from the workers’ collective bargaining negotiations or not.” [del Congreso]. I alone decide on the collective bargaining agreements for employees,” she stressed on her social networks. But hours later she changed her strategy and made it clear that, in some way, she could intervene. The vice president called for a special session of the Senate next Thursday, so that the legislators “can debate the increase in their salaries,” she said. “Face to face and publicly. Nominally and exposing their positions. This way we end the overacting that parasitizes Argentine politics and that has us Argentines worried,” she added. Strictly speaking, formally, the call is to deal with two different projects that were already presented and which until now had not been called to debate.

Between one response and another from the vice president, the different Senate blocs had already announced an agreement to decline the perception of the increase.

The salaries of national legislators have been the subject of recurring controversy since Milei took office nine months ago. In February, following the salary agreement for parliamentary staff, both deputies and senators approved a 30% increase, which would then bring their income to more than two million pesos per month. Although the government initially defended the measure, growing social rejection led to the decision to backtrack, which included the elimination of the “law of hooking”. The issue erupted again on April 18, when the Upper House voted by show of hands to improve the stipend of senators and reestablished the hooking with the salaries of Congress staff: with the modification of some of the salary components, the income was around six million pesos gross, not counting additional payments. There was another scandal, but there was no turning back.

