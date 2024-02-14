Doha – The Lavagnese Alberto Razzetti he is the new world vice champion in the 200 butterfly. In Doha, Qatar, the Italian won his first medal at the World Championships in the long course. Gold went to the Japanese Tomoru Honda (1'53″88), silver to Razzetti (1'54″65) and bronze to the Austrian Martin Espernberger (1'55″16).

Razzetti, 24 years old, from Genoa of the Fiamme Gialle, nurtured his hope of a gold medal until the fourth and final pool. In the 200 butterfly Italy has never been on the podium since the first edition in Belgrade '73. In the 50 butterfly only one medal, the gold of Thomas Ceccon (absent in Doha) at Fukuoka 2023.

After the silver in the 100 Nicolò Martinenghi he also placed second in the 50m breaststroke at the World Swimming Championships taking place in Doha, Qatar. The Italian swam in 26″39, beaten only by the Australian Sam Williamson, who preceded him by just seven hundredths. Bronze went to the American Nic Fink (26″49). Simone Cerasuolo, the other Italian competing in the final, placed sixth in 26″93.