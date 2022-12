Melbourne – Extraordinary feat by Italy which became world champion in the short course in the men’s 4×50 medley relay with the new world record of 1’29″72.

Lorenzo Mora, Nicolò Martinenghi, Matteo Rivolta and Leonardo Deplano, the first in history to dive below 1’30”, in the waters of Melbourne, preceded the United States (1’30″37, American record) and Australia ( 1’30″81, oceanic record).