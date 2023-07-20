In an interview, long-term swimmer Lukas Märtens talks about his exhausting program at the World Swimming Championships in Japan, the perfect pace over 400 meters – and why water can be so different.

Mr. Märtens, can you tell us which courses you will start at the World Championships in Fukuoka from Sunday?

I’ll start chronologically. It starts with the 400 meters on the first day. The second day is the 200 meters. On the third day are the 800 meters and, depending on the circumstances, the 200 freestyle final. After the 800 meters would be the relay, which I think is on the fifth day.

Aha.

Yes, and then on the sixth day is the 1500 meters.