Rome – Two blue medals in swimming. Thomas Ceccon wins silver in the 100m backstroke at the World Championships underway in Fukuoka. The blue, already at his third medal in this world championship review, closes behind the American Ryan Murphy. «It was a good match. With Murphy there is a great rivalry. Last year I won, this time he won, this is sport. I entered the pool to win, however I did a good run. I threw away the finish, I arrived a bit long, yesterday I was much looser. Today it’s not the backstroke that I like to swim, I wasn’t as fluid as yesterday, it can happen », Thomas Ceccon tells Sky Sport. «I got the finish wrong, I swam worse than yesterday. I was much calmer, I felt good. This also happens, it is not obvious. I was defending the title, we live from this, maybe I’m not used to racing close to someone who passes faster. For the time I was hoping for something less but I’m happy », he adds to Rai microphones.

A big Simona Quadarella wins the silver medal in the women’s 1500m freestyle at the Fukuoka World Swimming Championships. The Italian champion swam in 15’43″31 and is back on the podium four years after the last time. Gold medal for the American champion Katy Ledecky, leading from start to finish, with a time of 15’26″27. For the American it is the fifth gold on the distance in the last six editions of the World Cup. Surprise bronze medal for the Chinese Bingjie Li in 15’45″71.

“This medal means a lot, I hadn’t gotten it for four years and since then I’ve wanted to get these 1500 back and I’ve done it”. Simona Quadarella admits that she is “over the moon” for the world silver medal she has just won over the longest distance in the pool. «I was a little afraid to stand next to her (the Ledecky phenomenon ed) – says the Roman champion to the microphones of Sky -, I’m happy because in the first half of the race I wasn’t even too far away, then she’s very strong but my goal was to finish second and so it was. I’m happy in the water, I felt good and now I’m over the moon.”