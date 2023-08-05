Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/04/2023 – 22:46 Share

Brazil won two more gold medals this Friday (4), the penultimate day of the Paralympic Swimming World Championship in Manchester (England). The conquests came with Cecília Araújo, from Rio Grande do Norte, in class S8 (physical-motor limitation), and with Carol Santiago, from Pernambuco, in class S12 (low vision).

In addition to Cecília and Carol’s titles, Brazil secured two silver medals – with Patrícia Pereira, from Minas Gerais, in the 50-meter freestyle class S4 (physical-motor limitation), and with Daniel Mendes from Rio de Janeiro, in the 50-meter freestyle S6 (physical-motor limitation). motor) – and four more bronzes – with Lucilene Sousa from Pará, in the 100-metre freestyle S12, with Gabriel Cristiano from São Paulo, in the 50-metre freestyle S8, with Susana Schnarndorf, from Rio Grande do Sul, in the 50-metre freestyle S3 (physical-motor limitation), and with the mixed relay 4×100 meters medley 34 points.

With these achievements, Brazil reached a total of 36 podiums in the tournament (12 gold, 10 silver and 14 bronze) and occupies fourth place in the medal table. Italy is in the lead, China is in second and Ukraine is in third.

Cecília’s gold was the second won in the United Kingdom in a period of 24 hours. After climbing to the highest place on the podium in the 100-metre freestyle last Thursday (3) she was crowned three-time world champion (Mexico City, Madeira Island and Manchester) in the 50-metre freestyle class S8 with a time of 30s03, new record of the Americas.

“I was three hundredths short of reaching the 29-second mark, which is my goal. But I’m happy because I know I’ll get it soon. I had some test failures. So the 29 seconds is within me. That time is real. We always want more, but I have to thank you for having the best time of my life and winning another title”, said the potiguar.

Carol Santiago competed in her sixth race in five days at the World Cup, reaching the podium in all of them. There were four gold medals (100 meter freestyle, backstroke and butterfly, in addition to the 50 meter freestyle), one silver (100 meter breaststroke) and one bronze (4×100 meter medley relay 49 points). The last gold medal so far came in the 100-metre freestyle, with the competition record: 58s87.

“I woke up feeling a little more tired today. I confess that it was more psychological than physical. The program is too long. But, in the afternoon, it was already more organized. I celebrated with Leo [Leonardo Tomasello, técnico], because I did well the first half of the race. He told me I’m on the right path and I can swim even better at the Paris Paralympic Games”, explained the native.