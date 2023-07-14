Home page World

The Columbiabad in Neukölln is currently still closed after clashes. © Viola Lopes/dpa

One of the most popular outdoor pools in Berlin is closed after repeated violence. Politicians are hoping for more security through a series of measures. But how fast can that go?

Berlin – After repeated violence in Berlin’s outdoor pools, operators and the state government are relying on stricter security measures. From this Saturday (July 15th), entry into the baths is only possible with an ID card, as announced by the Berliner Bäder-Betriebe (BBB).

In addition to their identity card, visitors can show their driver’s license or student ID card. In order to avoid overcrowded baths, admission stops should be imposed much earlier than before and the security staff should be increased, it said.

The aim of the measures is “to make the summer and outdoor pools safer and thus more attractive for visitors and at the same time to relieve the employees of the pools,” explained a spokeswoman for the pool companies. A new working group had previously met with representatives from the pool operators, the police and the Senate administration.

Columbiabad as a trigger

The triggers were clashes in outdoor pools in Neukölln and Kreuzberg, which made headlines nationwide. The Columbiabad in Neukölln was cleared again last Sunday. Since then, the popular bath has been closed due to high sick leave.

It should not open again until this Monday (July 17), according to the bathing establishments. The outdoor pool is known nationwide because there are often riots and problems with young people and young men. Parts of the district of Neukölln are considered a social hot spot.

Chancellor pleads for police

Chancellor Olaf Scholz spoke out in favor of taking action against the rioters with the police. “It is absolutely correct if the conclusion drawn from this is to use the police now,” said the SPD politician in Berlin at his summer press conference. Such incidents should not be acknowledged “with a shrug”, stressed Scholz.

It must be made clear “that we as a state do not tolerate that”. When asked whether the incidents were due to integration deficits, Chancellor Scholz was evasive: “Anyone who does something like that doesn’t behave according to our rules.”

In the future, the Berlin police will be represented at four locations with mobile guards, said a spokesman for the Senate Interior Administration on Friday. He named Columbiabad, Prinzenbad, the summer pool at the Insulaner and the summer pool in Pankow as locations. State politics is also planning video surveillance at the entrances to Columbiabad and Prinzenbad. It was initially unclear when this should be set up. dpa