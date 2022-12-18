Swimming | Veera Kivirinta, who entered the World Cup final as an underdog, finished eighth

Ronny Brännkärr also swam his record on his final trip to the World Championships.

Veera Kivirinta swam eighth in the women’s 50m final of the World Short Course Championships in Australia. Kivirinta clocked a time of 29.84 in the final in Melbourne and finished last in the final.

In the final, Kivirinta reached almost the same times as on Saturday, but was clearly the underdog in the final. Kivirinta was 0.36 seconds behind seventh place.

In the preliminaries of the trip yesterday, Kivirinta swam his record of 29.72 and continued in the semi-finals with a time of 29.80.

The championship of the trip was won by ME woman, Lithuania Rūta Meilutytė at 28.50. Yesterday he swam in the 25m pool in the ME 28.37 semi-final. Silver went to South Africa Lara van Niekerk with a time of 29.09 and bronze for the US Lilly King on 29.11.

In addition to the stone race, Finland’s Laura Lahtinen, who earlier in the week was eighth in the women’s 200m butterfly, reached the final in the Melbourne World Cup pool.

Ronny Brännkärr swam his record in the men’s 200m freestyle. Brännkärr finished his World Cup competition with a time of 1:45.42.

“Yes, that’s when you noticed that the races are starting and this trip is already a bit heavy. It was still nice to finish first,” Brännkärr said in Uimaliito’s recording.

Brännkärr finished 26th in the preliminaries and was eliminated from the next round. The fastest swimmer in the beginning was from Britain Tom Deanwho clocked a time of 1:40.98.

Brännkärr competed in three sports in Melbourne and set records in all of them. Rupeama started with the 200-meter medley, continued with the 100-meter medley, which brought the Finnish record, and ended on Sunday with the 200-meter freestyle.

“I have been in good shape at the games. Absolutely,” Brännkärr said.

Laura Lahtinen was also scheduled to swim in the preliminaries of the 200-meter freestyle, but the Swimming Federation announced on Twitter shortly before the race, that Lahtinen won’t start.

Lahtinen accumulated starts for almost every day in the WC pool.