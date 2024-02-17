Swimming | Veera Kivirinta and Ida Hulkko swam to the World Cup final

The Finnish duo was in the top draw on Saturday.

Veera Kivirinta and Ida Hulkko made it to the finals in the 50-meter breaststroke at the World Championships in Doha. Kivirinta swam the sixth fastest time of the semi-finals with 30.57 and Hulkko eighth with a time of 30.69.

Both Finns got to an even better pace in the morning heats. Hulko's heat time was 30.36 and Kivirinna's 30.53.

The breaststroke final will be swum on Sunday.