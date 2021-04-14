Dubai (Union)

The Board of Directors of the Swimming Union set the date for the election of the General Assembly for the new session 2020-2024, on May 26, and Abdullah Al-Wahaibi, Secretary-General of the Swimming Federation, confirmed that the election committee has set the schedule for the elections, starting from the opening of the door for receiving candidacy forms from the federation headquarters on the 18th. This April, in addition to the nomination of representatives of clubs to attend the General Assembly, and those entitled to vote no later than April 27, which is the same day the door to candidacy for the elections closed. He added that the final list of candidates will be issued on May 10, then the door for appeals will be opened for a week, and that the final list of candidates will be issued on May 24. After that, elections will be held on May 26, and the results of the elections will be approved and announced on June 7, after the door to contest the elections is opened and the committee’s decisions are issued.