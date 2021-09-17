Genoa – A great Alberto Razzetti lights up the evening of great swimming at the Scandone pool in Naples.

The Ligurian establishes, during the fifth day of the ISL the new Italian record of the 200 butterfly with a time of 1’51 “20. The previous national limit belonged to Federico Burdisso, Olympic bronze in this specialty who swam 1.51.98 in Rome last March.

For Razzetti this is the second Italian record obtained. During the second ISL season, he had signed him in the 400 medley with 4’01 “56, retiring Luca Marino’s 4’01” 70 dated 2006.

