On July 16, 30 brave swimmers – people with Parkinson’s disease, their families and the neurologists who treat them – will swim across the Strait of Messina in the ‘Swim for Parkinson’ event organized by Fondazione Limpe per il Parkinson Onlus with the patronage of the Italian Swimming Federation and the Italian Paralympic Swimming Federation. The initiative has the dual objective of raising public awareness of this neurodegenerative disease and raising funds for the various organizations in the area that offer assistance and services dedicated to those affected by it. Everyone can contribute on the web: www.retedeldono.it/progetto/swim-parkinson-2024.

“The swimmers come from all over Italy and some from abroad, and will cover, some in full, some in relay, the almost 4,000 meters that separate Capo Peloro from Cannitello – underlines Fondazione Limpe per il Parkinson Onlus – An undertaking that has reached its fourth edition and represents an opportunity to bring other people with Parkinson’s closer to sports and a unique moment of sharing between patients, families and doctors. From the first crossing, among the other participants, there are also Professor Francesca Morgante and Doctor Mariachiara Sensi, neurologists of the Limpe Foundation who, with Cecilia Ferrari and Emanuela Olivieri, both people with Parkinson’s, are part of the organizing committee of the event”.

‘Scientific studies demonstrate the benefits of physical activity in slowing the progression of the disease’

Parkinson’s is a neurological disorder caused by the progressive death of neurons located in the area of ​​the brain that controls movement. Among the most obvious symptoms are tremors, muscle stiffness and slowness of movement, in addition to fatigue, depression and insomnia. All aspects that contribute to progressively reducing the quality of life of those affected. Although there are numerous therapies that allow the symptoms to be managed even in advanced stages, to date there is no cure for this disease, which in Italy affects over 300 thousand people (it is the second most widespread neurodegenerative disease, after Alzheimer’s).

“However, there are numerous scientific studies that demonstrate the benefits of physical activity in slowing the progression of the disease and improving the emotional well-being of patients – recalls the Fondazione Limpe per il Parkinson Onlus – Furthermore, if practiced in a group, sport helps to create bonds, fostering a sense of belonging and mutual support, as happens during the ‘Swim for Parkinson’ in particular between doctor and patient. For people with Parkinson’s, crossing the Strait represents not only a physical feat but also one of great courage: an opportunity to test oneself and demonstrate that the limits imposed by the disease can be overcome together, stroke after stroke”.

“Parkinson’s disease does not only affect the individual,” says Michele Tinazzi, president of Fondazione Limpe per il Parkinson Onlus, “but also the entire family unit, causing serious social and personal relationship repercussions, since it is not limited to motor symptoms alone, but involves multiple aspects of life, including relationships. Greater support for people affected by it and their families is therefore essential to best address this disease. For this reason, it is important to be able to count on resources and assistance that improve the quality of life of people with Parkinson’s and their loved ones.”