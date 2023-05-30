British swimmer Adam Peaty reminded in an interview with the BBC that gold medals do not fix problems.

Peaty, 28, has previously spoken openly about his depression and alcohol problem. He told the BBC that he had recently been in a suicidal spiral.

“A good friend of mine said a gold medal is the coldest thing you could ever wear,” Peaty told BBC Breakfast.

“It is because you think it will fix all your problems. It doesn’t.”

Peaty withdrew from the British Championships in April, citing mental health problems, and was not selected for July’s World Swimming Championships in Fukuoka, Japan.

“I took a break because I was endlessly chasing a gold medal or a world record. I looked into the future and asked if my life would be okay or better if I got it. No,” he said.

That’s why the champion swimmer took time out to think about who he is and what he wants. The time to hunt for gold medals would come only after that.

“Hopefully, when I get to the Olympics, I’ll be in a very good mood, grateful and most importantly, happy,” Peaty said.

Peaty, who is going to the Paris Olympics, said that his problems got worse last year. He suffered from injuries and motivational problems and separated from the mother of his child.

In addition, the swimmer was diagnosed with ADHD, an activity and attention disorder.

Peaty won Olympic gold in the 100m breaststroke in both Rio de Janeiro and Tokyo. He got his third Olympic gold medal in the 4 x 100 meter medley relay in Tokyo.

He has Olympic silver from Rio and Tokyo for the 4 x 100 meter medley relay. There are eight MM cults and 17 EC cults.

For his success and despite his world records, Peaty said he hears voices in his head that make him doubt his skills.

“Sometimes they might say you don’t deserve this, even though I’ve been working for a decade,” he described.