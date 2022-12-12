Swimming: The name of the International Federation changes its name

The International Swimming Federation (FINA, for its acronym in English), will change its name from next year after a decision made by its managers because, according to them, it did not cover all the disciplines that the organization covered. This was revealed by the Iusport medium.

The new name will be World Aquatics, a name that can be used by all members of FINE, who are swimmers, artistic swimmers, divers, divers, open water swimmers, and water polo players.

All disciplines must be brought together under a single brand

“All the disciplines covered by the Federation must be brought together under a single brand,” said the president of the organization, Husain Al-Musallam, after the decision made at an extraordinary congress in Melbourne, Australia.

World Aquatics, formerly the International Swimming Federation (FINA), is the entity recognized by the International Olympic Committee as the official administrator of competitions related to swimming, at a professional level, in the world. For their part, members also voted in Australia to create an independent Aquatic Integrity Union.

SANTIAGO PINZON GIRALDO

SPORTS

