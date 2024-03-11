Swimming | The league did not pay – without receiving money equal to the annual salary from Ida Hulko

The too fast competitive pace took the edge out of Ida Hulko's swimming and forced her to take a long breath. The professional swimming league brought further sorrow, from which Hulko did not receive a considerable amount of money.

The difficult ones after seasons Ida Hulkko returned to the international top of swimming, when in February he was the best Finn at the Fifth Long Course World Championships in Doha.

In terms of summer, Hulkko succeeded in the “wrong” distance – the 50-meter breaststroke is not included in the Olympic distances in Paris. He was 19th in Doha in the 100-meter breaststroke on the Olympic journey.

The ranking in the Olympic pool would not have been enough for the semifinals of the 16 best swimmers, where Hulkko was twelfth in the 2021 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

After Doha, the 25-year-old from Tampere recharged his batteries on the slopes of Ruka. Now he is full of energy again and ready to renew his Olympic place in Paris next summer.

The motivation for top swimming has remained, even though many others might have already quit after going through the same thing as Hulkko.

In the spring and summer competitions, Hulko's goal is to swim under the 100-meter breaststroke A limit of 1:06.79 at the Paris Olympic Games. In the preliminaries in Tokyo, he swam his still valid Finnish record of 1:06.19.

Before there was a lot going on back to the top.

After the Olympic Games in Tokyo, a sports psychologist was added to the coaching team supporting Hulko, who helped and encouraged him to move forward.

Relying on the support of a psychologist is commonplace for many top athletes under ever-increasing pressure.

“Releasing the competitive tension was not a problem for me. I was and am very self-critical. We actively discuss things with the psychologist, although we rarely talk about sports,” says Hulkko.

The Olympic year 2021 was good anyway. In the spring, Hulkko swam for EC silver in the 50-meter breaststroke and a new professional league International Swimming League (ISL) offered a lot of lucrative competitions.

In hindsight, there were too many of them. In some other sport, the annual pace of 70–80 races would be an impossible equation, but not necessarily in swimming.

Towards the end of the year, the ferocious pace of the race started to pick up. The body went into overdrive and the mental edge was hard, even though there was a psychologist in the team.

Hulkko admits that after Tokyo a break would have been in order, but the streak just continued and continued until it was necessary to stop.

“The hard pace of the race had begun to eat away mentally. It finally ate itself, when physically it was no longer able to beat with the same rhythm as when it was young. The end result was expected,” says Hulkko.

Things were discussed with the team and the psychologist. The psychologist urged Hulkko to be merciful. If it doesn't work, you shouldn't hit your head too much on the pool tiles.

For example, the 2022 long track value races were completely missed.

Ida Hulkko in the semi-finals in the Tokyo Olympic pool in July 2021.

Difficulties at the end of a bleak 2022, Hulkko did not return to international competitions until the short course WC swimming in December. Hulkko was ninth (100 meters) and tenth (50 meters) in his breaststroke races.

“It was a lot of work to do, it wasn't over.”

In the summer of 2023, Hulkko first swam as Finnish champion with a time of 1:07.94, then second in the German championships in 1:08.49 and in the World Championships in Fukuoka in the preliminaries in 1:07.58.

Already in Fukuoka, Hulko felt that his body was starting to withstand the speed again, but there was still room for improvement for the next prestigious championships, the World Championships in February 2024 in Doha.

In Doha, Hulkko swam the 100 m