Swimming | The Helsinki Swimming Stadium was closed, but outdoor swimming in Espoo will continue well into the fall

The summer season at Leppävaara beach resort continues well into autumn. The most enthusiastic swimmers also hope for more winter swimming opportunities in Helsinki.

It’s that time again of the year, when water sports fans are upset about the early closing of the Helsinki swimming stadium. Many would like to continue swimming even when the weather gets colder, wrote a Helsingin Sanomat reader in his opinion piece on Monday.

“It shouldn’t come as a surprise to the city of Helsinki that the autumns are warmer these days. Agility would be needed in terms of opening conditions”, Annika Alanko wrote in his text.

The summer season at the Helsinki Swimming Stadium ended on Sunday, September 10. Stadikka will next open in May 2024.

Kumpula’s land-based swimming pool in Helsinki was already closed on August 20.

Helsinki Swimming Stadium is investing in a tight summer season.

in Espoo there is another sound in the clock.

In the Leppävaara land swimming pool in Espoo, the season continues well into autumn, until October 15. For the rest of the season, the land swimming pool’s 50-meter pool is in use, but the other pools and the slide are out of use.

Many people from Helsinki would like a similar prioritization.

“Stadika could empty the children’s pool and lower the temperature of the large pool with a couple of steps. Or you like the pool to be a little colder – cold swimming is so popular. Let’s hold a winter swimming event! I promise to swim all the trips,” says opinion writer Alanko, for example.

“In terms of profiling Helsinki, a little innovation and courage pays off.”