Otopeni – Two silver medals and many finals won. This is Italnuoto’s haul on the first day of the European Short Course Championships. But in Otopeni, Romania, among the great protagonists there are also Martina Carraro and Sara Curtis. The present and past of Italian swimming, Martina. The present and the future, Sara. Thirty year old Carraro, 17 Curtis, are the beautiful and winning face of Italian swimming pools: in addition to talent, a lot of work, humility and healthy principles behind them. Today they will be back in the water for their individual finals.

Piedmontese Curtis has already put a medal around her neck, and with a performance of great value. The silver of the women’s 4×50 freestyle bears the signature of the baby sprinter: 1’36”29 is the time of Italy who opens the dance with the veteran Silvia Di Pietro. Then there is room for the new thing that is advancing, for that speed project that is taking hold. Costanza Cocconcelli keeps the Italians among the first nations in the final, Chiara Tarantino replaces Sara Curtis in fifth position.

Cunese lasts 24 seconds and 12 thrills. First it overcomes Holland, then Denmark, finally Great Britain and surrenders only to Sweden. Lots of praise for her from her teammates and the whole team. The little girl doesn’t hold back: «Happy for me and happy for all the girls. Starting with a medal, getting on the podium gives me great excitement, and then I also think a little about tomorrow…”.

Right, because previously Sara had swum the semi-final of the 50m freestyle, obtaining the eighth time with 24”13. «I’ll play it, it’ll be fun».

Just as he still has fun Martina Carraro. She is the reigning European champion. She knows she probably won’t be able to return to the top step of the podium, but she enjoys yet another final. Seventh time with 1’05″28 and a last 25 of 17″77 which shows that he still has a lot of fuel in the tank: «I’m happy to still be here playing in a final and it’s important. I think of three or four years ago when improving was almost normal, but I didn’t enjoy it. But there’s no going back and I’m overjoyed with what I’ve done and what I’ll do. In a 25-meter pool, that’s never a given.” Better than Martinafa was Benedetta Pilato, fifth in 1’04”45. Final today to be enjoyed.

He also arrives at the end of the day the silver of the 4×50 freestyle (1’23”14), but forces from the men’s sector you could also dream of gold. Well done, however, Deplano, Zazzeri, Ceccon and a super Miressi.