Swimming Swimming man ME Daiya Seto was banned from competing for the rest of the year after cheating on his wife

Five-time world champion Seto, 26, is Japan’s biggest medalist at the Tokyo Olympics.

Tokyo a swimmer among the greatest Japanese desires of the Olympics Daiya Seto has received a non – compete ban from the country ‘s swimming association for the rest of the year. The reason is Seton, 26, infidelity in his marriage.

Seto is the holder of world records for the 200-meter butterfly and 400-meter medley short track. He has won five world championships in his 400-meter medley in his career. He was third at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

In September, she confessed to the extramarital affair and apologized for her actions.

“I think my apology is to keep swimming. I’m trying to win back the trust of my family, because I have offended them deeply irresponsible behavior, “said Seto According to the BBC.

“I would like to get serious about swimming and start over so that my family and everyone else would recognize me as a swimmer again.”

Seto resigned as captain of the Japanese swimming team in September.