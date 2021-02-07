Swimming Swedish swimmer star Sarah Sjöström broke her elbow, slipped on the ice

Sjöström will be cut on Monday. It is half a year to start the Olympics.

Swedish one of the greatest Olympic medalist swimmers Sarah Sjöström, 27, broke his elbow on Saturday after falling on an icy street. Dagens Nyheterin according to Sjöström’s elbow will be cut on Monday.

Sjöström also told about his accident on Instagram.

“Unfortunately, I have bad news. Yesterday [lauantaina] I slipped into the ice and broke my elbow as I fell to the ground. Of course, the timing is bad and I am devastated. Still, I am determined to come back stronger than ever, ”Sjöström writes.

Communications Manager of the Swedish Swimming Association Anna Hammar could not tell Aftonbladetille, how serious the injury is.

“No one knows. He is being cut and then it is known what the injury looks like and how long the rehabilitation will take, ”Hammar said.

It is about half a year since the start of the Tokyo Olympics.

Sjöström won Olympic gold in Rio in the 100-meter butterfly. He has also won eight World Cup gold.