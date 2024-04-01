Tuesday, April 2, 2024
Swimming | Storm warning from Matti Mattsson on his parade trip at the Helsinki Games

April 1, 2024
Swimming | Storm warning from Matti Mattsson on his parade trip at the Helsinki Games

Matti Mattsson and Ari-Pekka Liukkonen were strong in their main sports.

Threefold prize medalist Matti Mattsson and European champion Ari-Pekka Liukkonen took overwhelming victories in their main events at the Helsinki Swim Meet swimming competitions. Three years ago, the winner of the EC silver Ida Hulkko was second and third in women's shortest breaststroke distances.

Mattsson, already selected for the Olympics, won the 200-meter breaststroke on Sunday with a time of 2:12,13. On Monday, he took first place in the 100-meter breaststroke with a time of 1:02.31.

Liukkonen is also recovering promisingly for the Olympic summer. On Monday, he won the 50-meter freestyle with a time of 22.31 and almost a second behind the fastest opponents.

In the 100-meter breaststroke, Hulkko, who is aiming for the Olympics, was second in his main event with a time of 1:08.57 and third in the 50 meters with a time of 31.53. World Cup finalist at the Doha Games Veera Kivirinta took second place in 50 meters with a time of 30.67.

