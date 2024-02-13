Simona Quadarella wins the gold medal in the 1500 freestyle at the world swimming championships in Doha, Qatar. At the Aspire Dome the 25-year-old Roman dominated from the first meters and won with a time of 15'46″99 ahead of the Chinese Bingjie Li (15'56″62) and the German Isabel Gose (15'57″55). Quadarella is the second world gold in the 1500m, after the one in 2019 in Gwangju, South Korea.

“I'm really happy, I wanted to win, I knew that the medal was within my reach but I didn't think of doing 15'46″ and for this I'm even happier.” This is how Simona Quadarella commented on the gold won in the 1500m at Rai Sport. swimming world championships in Doha. “I wanted to take this gold – she added – There is a lot of Simona in this medal, today I put something extra into it. To whom do I dedicate this medal? To myself, I was struggling a lot lately, I thought several times if it was right to come to Doha then I decided to come and test myself.”

By winning the world gold in the 1500 freestyle, Simona Quadarella climbed onto the world podium for the fifth consecutive time and excelled over the same distance in two editions of the long course world championships, and joins the club of two other big names in Italian swimming. Federica Pellegrini stood on the world podium eight consecutive times in the 200m freestyle between 2005 and 2019, winning on four occasions and Gregorio Paltrinieri in five in the 1500m freestyle between 2013 and 2022, winning three times. If we look, however, at the overall world championship medals in the long course, Quadarella (eight European golds on the board), stood at six like Thomas Ceccon (absent at the World Championships in Doha for scheduling reasons), a figure that puts them behind by Pellegrini (11) and Paltrinieri (8).